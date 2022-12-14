Two members of the Harrison Community Ambulance Association (HCAA) were awarded for their service earlier this month.
Laura Andersen was given the Meritorious Service Award and Jim Westberry was given the Volunteer of the Year Award during the December 4 Annual Awards Banquet. Both Andersen and Westberry were selected for the awards by their peers in the HCAA.
Andersen has been involved with the HCAA for more than eight years. The Meritorious Service award given to Andersen is reserved for HCAA members who have been with the association for more than five years and has provided exemplary service over that time.
The award is considered the HCAA’s highest honor.
“I was shocked and a little overwhelmed,” Andersen said. “Everyone at the HCAA does their part.”
“Our group is like a family and everyone has the same goals,” she added. “I truly enjoy helping people when there’s a call and all of us with the ambulance feel the same.”
HCAA President Jim Fruehan said Andersen has been a tremendous addition to the ambulance and has been a positive force with the organization.
“She continues to be a real trooper with us,” Fruehan said. “I’ve been on calls with her many times and she’s an amazing person. You’ll have a patient in the back of the ambulance in her care and by the time we get to the hospital she’ll have them back there laughing.”
Westberry was not available for comment on his Volunteer of the Year award but Fruehan said he has been a large asset to the ambulance team. Westberry started working with the HCAA less than two years ago and in that time has gone from being a driver to getting certified as an EMT.
Westberry is also the vice president of the HCAA board.
“He has just taken the job so seriously and is the kind of dedicated person you would want on your team,” Fruehan said. “We’ve been short on staff and he has filled in where we haven’t had anybody.”
“I see why these two were voted in by their peers,” he added.
Fruehan said the HCAA has some outstanding members on its team but is always on the lookout for more volunteers. Over the last few years, the HCAA has struggled to keep a large staff of volunteers and has operated serving the area with a limited crew.
“We want to help make people realize that they can make a difference in their community,” he said.
Those interested in being a driver or EMT with the HCAA can call the station at 208-689-9103 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.