The St. Maries Middle School has a new mural thanks to the efforts of its students.
The students in Maureen O’Connell’s middle school art classes collaborated to create a new art piece in the school’s library.
Students from multiple grades worked together to create a mural with an outdoor mountain theme. The piece covers a large part of wall space in the library and took the efforts of art students in sixth through eighth grade.
“Mr. Murdock (SMMS Principal) came down one day and asked if we wanted to do a mural and murals are my specialty. We’ve done many at the high school,” O’Connell said. “It was a great opportunity that had opened up at the library.”
She said she collaborated with other teachers at the school to come up with an idea that represented the area’s scenery and beauty.
“We took advantage of the window in the library, and the mural makes a continuum of the mountains of trees we have here and it brings some of the outside into the school,” O’Connell said. “Something we pride ourselves on here in St. Maries is the beautiful scenery we get to enjoy every day.”
The students who worked on the project were grateful for the experience and the ability to leave their mark on the school.
“I thought it was a great experience and it was fun to all work together,” student Jaxson Harold-Moore said.
“We worked on projects of three or four in this class before but this was a little different,” Claire McMannis said.
O’Connell said students from her three middle school art classes spent around four days completing the project. She had come in on a weekend to draw the outline of the design and the students spent class time painting.
She said the students had just gone over projects regarding atmospheric perspective using water color, which tied in with the mural project.
“I got to be hands off, I did very little of the painting part,” O’Connell said. “It’s a point of pride and it was so fun to see them work together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.