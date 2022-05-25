Sunshine, vendors, good times and music is on the horizon.
The Chamber of Commerce is set for its fifth installment of the Summer Sunset Concert Series, a collection of weekly concerts throughout the summer.
The concerts feature local acts who will perform every Friday, June through August. The concert also provides an opportunity for local businesses who want to set up a booth at the event.
“There is a lot more response and requests from people to have spaces down there,” Chamber president Craig Wicks said. “The standard food and drink vendors will be there but sometimes there are four to six different vendors that can be there any given night.”
The weekly event will feature artists from around the area and much of the artists are returning from previous years. There will be a few new artists joining the line-up as well.
Vendors are able to secure a spot at the weekly events for free. All they need to do is reach out to Wicks at Blue Goose to let him know they plan to make it to the event.
Wicks and Chamber Executive Director Aaron Nelson said they are excited for this year’s acts, naming a few of the artists they look forward to seeing.
“PJ Destiny is a local favorite for sure, but an up and coming star that after this year we may not be able to afford any more is Colby Acuff,” Wicks said. “He is only a few steps from Nashville. He has a huge following online.”
“I love live music of any kind, Craig has done a phenomenal job of getting a great line up of acts that we are exciting to have in St. Maries,” Nelson added.
Wicks said there is sure to be something for everyone at each week’s edition.
“Most of it is the type of music that at some point they will play something that you’ll know or will enjoy,” Wicks said.
The weekly events have attracted more than 300 people and those who attend are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets and beverages.
Wicks just reminds audience members to not bring dogs to the show as they are not allowed at City Park.
Multiple businesses in the area have shown their support by helping to fund the series. The diamond level sponsors for the event are PotlatchDeltic, Avista Utilities, the Paul Bunyan Days Committee and St. Maries Realty.
The first week of the Summer Sunset Concert Series will feature returning act Whack-O-Mole who will perform at 6 p.m., Friday, June 3, at City Park.
To reserve a vendor spot call the Blue Goose at 208-245-4015.
