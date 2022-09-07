Those looking to cope with grief in Benewah County are in luck thanks to a local couple.
Those looking to cope with grief in Benewah County are in luck thanks to a local couple.
Harry and Bonnie Voves will again host a 13-week GriefShare class for those needing help in the community.
The classes will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Starting Tuesday, September 13 at the Worley City Hall Community Room located at 9936 W. E Street.
For more information or to get a complete schedule of class dates and times call 208-765-8722.
