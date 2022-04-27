Once again, Tabby Belle’s Boutique has opened up its prom closet to help outfit high school girls in need of a dress.
The prom closet program allows students to borrow a dress and return it, buy a dress or exchange a dress for one in the closet.
“We can always use fresh, new dresses,” organizer Tabby Belle-Oudry said, adding there is always a need for more dresses that are size 16 and up. “We don’t have many of the larger sizes.”
Donations of dresses or money to purchase dresses for the closet are welcome. Dresses that are donated should still be in decent shape.
Belle-Oudry said if it was not for the community’s support the prom closet would not be possible.
“The community is what keeps this going each year,” she said. “If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be able to do this. I also need to thank Mandi Mueller, of Shadowy Rivers Mall, for allowing us to store dresses as no cost.”
Belle-Oudry said students from any of the area’s three schools are welcome to utilize the prom closet. She added she also has dresses available for homecoming if anybody is in need.
For more information or to donate to the prom closet call Tabby Belle’s at (907) 232-2762. The prom closet is located at the boutique at 934 Center Avenue, Suite 2 in St. Maries.
