The Idaho Rural Water Association completed a wastewater rate study for the city of St. Maries last year.
The study, which was published Nov. 30, recommended the county rate for sewer should be $55 per month. The current rate is $32 per month.
Benewah County Commissioner Phil Lampert said the county is not looking at raising rates at the moment, but could in the future.
“We haven’t got that far,” Lampert said, adding the county and city are still negotiating an interim agreement for the city to treat the wastewater that comes from the county’s system. “That has not been finalized with the city. We are trying to get people and equipment in place.”
Lampert said it is his opinion the study by Idaho Rural Water Association is “flawed.” He said the study suggest treatment costs are $58 per month per EDU.
One of the points of contention with the interim agreement between the city and county has been what it costs the city to treat wastewater coming in from the county system. The city authorized HMH to conduct a study to determine what that number is. The city wanted to charge $15 per connection per month for treatment, but the county has argued that is too much.
“We’re still waiting on the treatment cost,” Lampert said. “They had to gather a lot of information from the county and the city and it takes a while.”
Lampert said the county will eventually need to make repairs to lift stations within the portion of the wastewater system within the county.
“They are going to need to be rebuilt as they have reached the end of their lifespan. Depending on what kind of grants we can get that will make a difference on what we have to charge individual customers,” Lampert said. “The governor wants to spend money on infrastructure and I want to hold his feet to the fire on that so we will see what happens.”
