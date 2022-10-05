October is Fire Prevention Month and the St. Maries Fire Protection District (SMFPD) wants to make sure homeowners and renters have working fire alarms.
The SMFPD has partnered with the American Red Cross to help install smoke alarms in the homes of those in need around the community.
