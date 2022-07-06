The future of the Tensed Day celebration depends upon this year’s participation.
The event returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9 after a four year absence.
Activities include a gun show, car show, food and craft vendors, children’s activities, a free throw tournament and a dessert walk. Children’s activities include a bounce house, face painting and a junior Olympics.
More than 17 local businesses, individuals and organizations including Sheep Creek Farm, TN Funny Farm, Gateway Fire, Clearwater Power, A&T Service & Repair, HMH Engineering, Umpqua Bank, Rich Steckler, Bohenek Enterprises, Benewah County Free Library District, Idaho Central Credit Union, Tom & Cheryl Kammerzell – Colfax, Bobbie and Steve Kynaston (Ladies of the Nile), RC Worst, Liberty Acres Farm, John Goldsmith, Ben Koester and Earline Doupe have donated to support the event.
The art class at the Coeur d’Alene Tribal School created three of the game banners for the children’s events.
Lack of funding and low participation kept the celebration from being organized over the last few years, but a group of local residents decided to give it a go this year.
“This is the comeback year,” organizer Nikki Payne said. “The event had been held in years past, but we have no clue if this will be an annual event going forward. We shall determine that based on this year’s results.”
The Tensed Planning Committee includes Julie Koropatnicki, Nikki Payne, Mayor Rick Keaveny, Stacie Palmtag, Karen Owen, Janet Hartsock and Ben Koester.
Call City Hall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at (208) 274-3239 or call Mayor Rick Keaveny at (208) 316-5477.
