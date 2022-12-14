St. Maries Family Medicine’s (SMFM) walk-in clinic services have been discontinued but have been replaced with a same-day care service that some say provides better service for patients.
The hospital officially discontinued the services in May 2022 after two years of limiting the services due to Covid pandemic measures.
SMFM now offers same-day appointments for its patients who have an acute care issue. Providers now have scheduled blocks during their days to see patients who need same day care.
BCH executive assistant Becca Plante said the new way to service same-day care has been better for patients and providers alike.
“Our providers were getting overwhelmed and would be seeing more than 30 people in a day and the patient wouldn’t get enough time with their provider,” Plante said. “It wasn’t fair to the patients who would get rushed through.”
The same-day appointment service is first come first served and Plante said the appointment blocks tend to fill up quickly.
Providers will see patients for same-day appointments for issues regarding congestion, cough, ear pain, minor injuries and lacerations, pink eye, vomiting, sore throat, UTI or runny nose.
For severe issues, the hospital’s ER is always open as well.
“We do our best to squeeze people in,” Plante said.
Plante stressed that the same-day appointments are not booked in advance and need to be made the day a patient wants to be seen. The appointments are not meant to substitute regular check up appointments with a patient’s provider.
Patients will need to schedule a separate appointment with their provider to receive medication refills, physicals or other disease management.
Before the pandemic, walk-in services at the hospital had been regularly contemplated by hospital staff regarding its effectiveness and the stress it puts on providers. Plante said the hospital’s providers have seen great results so far from the transition.
“It was definitely a good adjustments,” she said. “Our providers have felt they can spend more time with each patient and patients spend less time waiting for their appointment.”
“Overall it’s been a better service to the community,” she added.
For those who need to schedule a same-day appointment with St. Maries Family Medicine, call 208-245-2591.
