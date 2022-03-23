Area residents are invited to a concert and taco feed Friday, April 1.
Dan Compton will entertain with live country and gospel music.
The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Emida Community Center. Admission cost $8, $5 for children 4 to 12 years old and 3 years old and younger eat free.
Proceeds will benefit the Emida Community Bible Church building fund.
