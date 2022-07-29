After a few weeks of pursuing property at Mullan Trial Park, the Veteran’s Outreach Center has decided to pursue other locations. Veteran’s Outreach Center manager Hank Thornton released a statement after Monday’s County Commissioners meeting addressing the choice to withdraw their request. “After the commissioners meeting I met with most of the board of directors of the Veteran’s Outreach Center, and we all agreed to withdraw our request of the use of the property at Mullan Trial Park,” Thornton said. “The process, though necessary and reasonable, no longer meets the needs of the veterans.” Thornton said the board of directors and himself have been approached by other members in the community with other leads regarding a space for the Veterans Outreach Center. “Our time and efforts would be more productive by following up on options that have been presented to us,” Thornton added. Thornton approached the County Commissioners Monday to request the county send a letter to the City of St. Maries requesting to sublease a part of the fairgrounds at Mullan Trial Park to the outreach center. County Commissioner Phil Lampert asked if before moving forward with the request for sublease if the county could get written consent from the Fair Board. “I haven’t seen anything in writing from the fair board. I’d like to see something from them stating that it’s not in conflict with what they are doing at the fairgrounds,” Lampert said. “That’s fine. We’ve gone through many hoops and we’ll go through a couple more. That’s not a problem we are just trying to get it done and get it done legally so we don’t step on any toes,” Thornton responded. Commissioner Mark Reynolds also brought up concerns regarding other language in the lease contract with the city regarding permitted use of Mullan Trail Park. “The contract with the city gives permission to use the area as long as it pertains to the fair,” Reynolds said. “The way I read that, it seems like it wouldn’t be applicable to that location.” County attorney Mariah Dunham confirmed the use of the property is limited according to the lease contract. “If the county decides they are in favor of this, it would require an amendment to the lease agreement in two sections not just the one,” Dunham said. Dunham also agreed the fair board should submit a written letter of consent before moving forward with negotiating with the city. Though Thornton and the outreach center board of directors decided to pursue other leads after the commissioners meeting, they did express their gratitude to all parties involved. “I’d like to thank both the County Commissioners and the City Council for helping us out with this and for the support of our veterans,” Thornton said.
Vet center plans move
- By Tyson Juarez The Gazette Record
