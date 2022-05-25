Get ready for an action-packed weekend on the St. Joe River.
The final leg of the 2022 USA World Championship Marathon Jet Boat River Race is this weekend, May 27 to May 29, and it marks a decade of jet boat racing on the St. Joe River.
“We are very excited to host the Worlds again,” said Shirley Ackerman, of the Race the Joe committee. “We are hoping for good weather. This is a great event for the community and gives our area an economic boost. And it’s free of charge.”
This year’s race has also been named the Leo Wright Memorial Race in memory of Wright, who died last year at the end of August.
Wright was a world champion twice – in 1990 he was the first American to win a world title and he pulled it off a second time in 2004 in the USA. Wright started racing river jet boats in Mexico during the 1970’s with California fiberglass boats. Switching to aluminum boats, he competed in Canada, New Zealand, Mexico and USA races.
After retiring from racing, he and his wife, Cristina, stayed involved as organizers and sponsors of both the races and individual teams.
The weekend’s activities kick off in St. Maries Friday, May 27, with the Show and Shine on Main Avenue. Main Avenue will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. to stage the boats so drivers should plan accordingly. The Show and Shine will be from 6 to 8 p.m.
“We encourage everyone to come down to the Show and Shine and help welcome the racers to the community,” Ackerman said.
The Show and Shine is also the public’s chance to see the boats up close, take photos, visit with racers and get autographs, purchase apparel, enjoy food and drinks and more. Once the races start, and the boats are in the water, the public is asked to stay back and to not touch the boats.
Racing takes place Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29. Legs start at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. both days. Boats will travel from the IFI Landing to Calder. There are several locations along the river open to the general public for viewing the race.
Several teams from Canada, New Mexico, New Zealand and the United States are expected to compete. Awards will follow the final leg Sunday.
“We really want to thank all the businesses that support this event by becoming a sponsor,” Ackerman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.