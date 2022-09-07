The Benewah County Humane Society has made reducing the feral cat population in the county a focus over the last several years.
Last week, the organization had its 50th TNR clinic, celebrating the fact it has prevented thousands of feral cats from being born into the county.
The TNR program, which stands for Trap, Neuter and Release, has encouraged local property owners to manage feral cat numbers in the county without cruelty or having to kill them.
The TNR clinics are hosted once a month and have also served as an effort to keep the population of cats at Hope’s Haven Animal Shelter low as well.
TNR Coordinator Peggy Imbrie said the impacts from the clinics have definitely became noticeable throughout the county.
“I have so many satisfactions about this program,” Imbrie said. “Just the fact this year Hope’s Haven only got 40 kittens versus the summers where they would get 200- 300 kittens in, is amazing. The numbers have gone down greatly in the last six years.”
Imbrie said the clinic has been successful thanks to the volunteers at the Humane Society as well as the veterinarians that have traveled to the area from Pullman every month for the last several years.
She also said the clients she has worked with to remove cats from their properties have noted the success of the program as well.
“We have a lot of people in our community that come and use our services that care about animals and want to do the right thing,” Imbrie said. “They don’t want to shoot them or dump on someone else’s property. A lot of people also don’t have the means or skill-set to handle feral cats.”
“I’ll check in on people we’ve helped and they’ll say they are doing good. No kittens since we came and trapped,” Imbrie said. “That’s pretty good to us and I’ve been getting less calls lately.”
She said the original clinic only saw 20 cats which took them eight hours to complete the surgeries. Now the clinic performs surgeries on more than 35 cats a month in about two hours. Imbrie said the clinic has worked on more than 1,968 feral cats.
“50 percent of those have been female and we’ve estimated we’ve prevented more than 50,000 kittens from being born,” Imbrie said.
Those who want to learn more about the program or have a feral cat problem of their own can reach out to Imbrie at 208-245-8677.
