The city of St. Maries and Benewah County are still at odds over past billing regarding the sewer system outside city limits.
The two have each presented their calculations of what's owed and there is a big difference between the two entities' totals.
The difference being around $1 million.
County officials claim the city should have a surplus of money after going through the documents while the city says the county is in a deficit.
According to county officials, based on the documents provided by the city, they were able to calculate that the system should be in a $197,000 surplus compared to a $500,000 deficit.
“We were presented this bill for some odd $500,000 and we wanted to see what that bill consisted of and what is this number made up of,” Benewah County Deputy Clerk Alena Andersen said. “From that request we got a bunch of documents, some were from like a financial software and some were record tracking spreadsheets.”
Andersen claims the documents presented to the county are not consistent.
“So we don't have a full picture, all we have is a jumble of documents that are not from the same source and don't correlate with each other well,” she said. “It is probably unfair to say if there is a surplus in there because we don't know that for sure. On the other hand, it's unfair for them to claim a $500,000 deficit.”
Commissioner Phil Lampert claimed the county has requested documentation to back up the city's claims.
“I'm frustrated, (Mayor) Tom gave us bills with no documents to back it up,” he said.
City of St. Maries Mayor Tom Carver presented the county with a packet of statements from city officials dating back over the last 15 years showing the city has not only tried to bill the county but also tried to contact the county to meet about the issue. He presented the documents to the county November 5, 2021.
Mayor Carver stood by the city's claim the county owes $500,000 based off of documents organized dating back to 2005.
In 2008, previous Mayor Robert Allen had reached out to county commissioners about recovering a loss of around $15,000 which Mayor Carver said he was not able to find a reply to.
He provided another document dated September 10, 2008 from Mayor Allen to the county commissioners stating the County Sewer account was negative $27,472. Mayor Allen also stated in the document “The agreement clearly states 'operation, maintenance, and repair of all sewer system facilities and appurtenances owned by the County shall be at the expense of County users.'”
“This is not me, this is from previous mayors,” Mayor Carver said. “I was elected in 2019 and I requested to work with the county on this and not a single peep.”
Mayor Carver said he had reached out again regarding the matter in October 2021, regarding the billing and fees relating to the sewer system.
“What really got their attention was in December saying we are done. What else was I supposed to do?” Mayor Carver said. “I've reached out to them, other mayors have reached out to them, and not a single response.”
The Mayor did say some of the issue can be blamed on past city administrations for not taking the time to follow up on bills that were issued. Mayor Carver provided a billing statement from 2010 addressed to Deanna Bramblett from then city employee Stacie Schiermeister.
In the document Schiermeister wrote 'Please provide this information to the commissioners as they look for it each year.' The document was for fiscal year 2009-2010 and says the total due is $31,313.28.
“We send them an annual report, we are required by the contract to do so,” he said.
“A lot of it was our fault, we would send a bill out and would have money due and wouldn't go out after it,” Mayor Carver added.
County Clerk Deanna Bramblett said the county did receive reports on the system but claims they were sent inconsistently.
“What we did receive was a handful of spreadsheets/annual reports,” she said. “There were years nothing was turned in, then we'd get one.”
Mayor Carver refuted any claim that the county did not receive a bill.
“They (the county) came back, and you guys (the Gazette Record) published it, saying 'we never got a bill,' that's a bold faced lie. 'We knew nothing about it,' another bold faced lie,” Mayor Carver said.
When asked, Mayor Carver said he would be interested in having a third party go over the statements to see who is in the right.
“Yes, I would love to have an accountant come in but who would pay for it? The city or the county,” Mayor Carver said.
