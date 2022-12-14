With winter weather settling in it’s a good time for the citizens of Benewah County to settle in with a good book.
Two libraries in the county are taking advantage of the perfect reading weather by hosting reading challenges for its patrons to win prizes.
The St. Maries Public Library has started its Winter Bingo challenge.
The library is challenging children and adults to read books to fill out bingo cards. Each card has multiple prompts for genres or subjects of books and for every one filled, readers get to mark out a square.
Full bingo cards can be turned in for a raffle ticket in a drawing for a chance to win an Xbox gift card. Those who turn in a bingo card will be rewarded with a commemorative cup.
Participants in Winter Bingo can turn in as many cards as they are able to complete from now until the end of January 2023. Residents across the county are welcome to stop by the library and participate.
“We’ve had people from other parts of the county turn in bingo cards and that’s cool to see,” head librarian Pinky Humphrey said.
The Tri-Community Library in Fernwood is encouraging winter reading as well.
The Fernwood library will have a winter reading challenge similar to its summer reading challenge.
All ages from across the county are invited to join the challenge. Children who participate in the reading challenge will receive a ticket for each hour they read. Adults who participate will receive a ticket for each book they complete.
Some of the prizes up for grabs in the children’s category are headphones, journals, art supplies and more. There are three gift certificates for the Fernwood Mercantile and Drifters Cafe up for grabs for the adults.
“Even if you are stuck indoors this winter you can still travel as far as you want and wherever you want in a good book,” head librarian Teri Wood said.
Its winter reading challenge will begin December 14 and will run until January 4, 2023. Winners of the raffle prizes will be announced January 5.
For more information on the winter reading activities call the St. Maries Public Library at 208-245-3732 or the Tri-Community Library at 208-245-4883.
