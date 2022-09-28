The 15th Annual Harrison Oktoberfest is from 1 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Harrison city park. There will be fun for the entire family.

“We work hard to make this a family event,” said Amanda Hall. “There will be things for kids and adults alike. We have a new logo this year and offer it on the t-shirts and sweatshirts that are available at the event.”

