The 15th Annual Harrison Oktoberfest is from 1 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Harrison city park. There will be fun for the entire family.
“We work hard to make this a family event,” said Amanda Hall. “There will be things for kids and adults alike. We have a new logo this year and offer it on the t-shirts and sweatshirts that are available at the event.”
Guests will be able to try over 15 different microbrews and ciders from over 16 beer vendors.
There will be collectible glasses for sale with drink tickets.
Participants must be 21 to try the beers. I.D. will be required.
A Scavenger Hunt for adults and children will send participants to the local stores around the park from 1 to 3 p.m. There are four prizes to be awarded at 3:30 p.m.
A giant Jenga game will be set up in the park for both young and old to play.
Other activities for children include bounce houses, a penny scramble, donut eating contest and a painting station.
There will be street vendors with food, arts and crafts.
All proceeds support the Harrison Chamber of Commerce. Contact Amanda Hall for vendor registration, 208-659-1206.
