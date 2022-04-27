Kindergarten round-up at the Heyburn Elementary is Monday, May 2 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Heyburn Cafeteria.
Parents of incoming kindergarten students who will be age 5 by September 1, 2022 can pre-register their child.
Required are original birth certificate and immunization records.
Students do not need to be present, and the meeting will provide information on the coming school year, the August 8 screening and questions are welcome.
