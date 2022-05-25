The Kootenai School board is split over who to appoint to fill its vacant seat.
In a vote called at the special school board meeting May 18, two trustees voted for one candidate while the two others voted to appoint the other candidate.
The district’s second zone has had a vacant board seat since January.
State law stipulates that if after 120 days the board is unable to fill the position, county commissioners can appoint someone. The week after their regular board meeting in May two candidates submitted letters of interest for the position.
The board interviewed Janelle Burch and Tom Hern at their special meeting last week.
Mrs. Burch lives in the Harrison Flats area, has three public school graduates and is retired from the construction business. When her kids were in school she was active in booster clubs and volunteered in the classrooms. Her board experience includes eight years of serving on the board of a contractor’s association in Spokane.
Board members asked her to describe the best teacher she had growing up, how she would connect with the district without having children attending, what she’s heard about the district and how she handles controversy.
Mrs. Burch said she had a fifth grade teacher who challenged his students but also was a lot of fun; he enjoyed his students but instituted order. She also said in order to get to know the district better she would make herself available to volunteer in the classrooms and attend school functions. As for the district’s reputation; she said she has heard that there is a committed group within the district and that parents are happy. She also said she is no stranger to controversy and that she would handle it by listening, communicating with the public and being firm when decisions had to be made whether or not they were popular.
Mr. Hern has lived in the Black Lake area for the last three years and in Coeur d’Alene before that. He offers several years of experience and expertise having served two different times on the school board for the Coeur d’Alene district. He’s also worked with the Idaho school board association as a representative for northern Idaho. Professionally he worked in child protective services for many years before opening up his own mental health clinic, which he operated in Coeur d’Alene for several years. He is now retired and looking to be of service.
“I think I can be of help,” he said. “I have a real strong commitment to public education, and my wife is a retired teacher.”
The only caveat to his candidacy is one that the district would have to accept that he would not be available in person for a few months in the winter, as his family will be spending the winter somewhere warmer next year. He would still be available remotely if the board was willing to accommodate that.
Chairman Richard Meyer said the board had been presented with a tough decision.
“This is hard,” he said. “We have two excellent candidates. We’re going to have to merge you two,” he said jokingly.
Trustee Cheri Thaut said both would bring different strengths to the board.
“I could see either one of you sitting here,” she said.
When the vote was called Mrs. Thaut and trustee Ellie Getchius voted for Mr. Hern, while Mr. Meyer and trustee Heather Wilcox voted for Mrs. Burch.
It was decided that since there was a tie on the board that the county commissioners could be the tie breaker. The commissioners scheduled interviews with the candidates Wednesday. The new trustee is expected to be selected this month and appointed at the next regular board meeting June 13.
The board voted to hire Nolan Kerby as the interim junior high and high school principal and Mr. Davis as the interim superintendent and elementary principal for the 2022-2023 academic year. They will be compensated approximately $75,000 and $94,500 respectively for those contracts.
Mr. Kerby currently works as the junior high history teacher and athletic director.
The principal duties for the elementary, junior and senior high are currently being administered by Scott Davis, who is also serving as interim superintendent since the board suspended the current superintendent earlier this month.
Wade Pilloud, who has worked for the district for the last three years, two of which as superintendent, was suspended May 4 without public explanation. In the special meeting the board directed the board chairman to work with the district’s attorney to negotiate a separation agreement with Mr. Pilloud and to buy-out his contract.
No explanations as to the reasons for his suspension have been offered.
His superintendent and junior/senior high school principal duties were assigned to Mr. Davis, who was already the principal for grades K-12 and the special education director.
Mr. Davis recommended the board split the principal duties for the 2022-2023 school year between himself and Mr. Kerby.
Trustee Wilcox said she liked the idea of taking a year to slow down and see how this arrangement works before jumping into recruiting new administrative staff from outside the district.
“Let’s take the year and let things settle and see how the interim superintendent does with having him continue to be elementary principal,” she said. “At the end of the year we will see if he even enjoyed the year. Is it working for him, the public and the staff? It will also give us time to sit with having an interim 6-12th grade principal so we are not rushing into decisions at this point.”
Mrs. Getchius asked why they are only giving the principal 6-12th instead of K-12th as they’ve done previously.
Mr. Davis responded that managing K-12th age span would be a lot for a first-time principal to manage.
“Since I have 13 years’ experience as a principal, for me to manage elementary principal at the same time as the superintendent position is something I can manage pretty easily,” he said. “The superintendent position won’t be easy, but elementary will and I think I can do a good job.”
It is more difficult to go from working with secondary students to working with elementary, Mr. Davis said.
“At least it was hard for me and I have a lot of experience,” he said. “Naturally, I think it’s a good break and my location in the building also makes that easy as I will be closer to elementary students and they will end up in my office anyway.”
Mr. Kerby would be giving up teaching history but plans to stay on as the district’s athletic director.
The board also tabled any action in regard to posting the history teacher position for hire as Mr. Davis said he believes those classes can be absorbed by other teachers and that position can be eliminated all-together.
“He taught three core classes,” Mr. Davis said. “We think we can manage with the staffing in place as is and just manipulate the schedule a little and contribute a huge savings to the district.”
The board voted to rehire the retired high school English and language arts teacher (Rene Evans) for another year at $67,000.
• • •
The board discussed a draft budget for the 2022-2023 school year. The district expects a $100,000 increase in revenue and a $400,000 increase in expenses. The most significant increase in cost is to pay for additional instruction. The district pays for four and-a-half teachers’ salaries and 14 classified staff members more than what the state provides funding for.
• • •
The board discussed the preschool budget and agreed to table the approval of the program until June when they could get answers to their budgeting questions. They’d like to explore what a good market rate for preschool tuition would be, to see if parents would be willing to pay the higher rate and see if they have the option of working on planning the program for another year before actually beginning classes.
• • •
The board also approved adding a Health Savings Account option to their benefits package for staff next year.
