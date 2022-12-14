The University of Idaho Extension was approved to use the Cormana Building as a recreation center for its youth programs at Monday night’s city council meeting.

Extension educator Gail Silkwood and Polly Grasham went before the council to seek approval to use the center through August when the Extension Office’s more than $500,000 grant is set to run out.

