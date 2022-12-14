The University of Idaho Extension was approved to use the Cormana Building as a recreation center for its youth programs at Monday night’s city council meeting.
Extension educator Gail Silkwood and Polly Grasham went before the council to seek approval to use the center through August when the Extension Office’s more than $500,000 grant is set to run out.
Silkwood said their educational programs include the use of different technology-based items such as 3D printers, audio and recording equipment, drones and more. She said they haven’t been able to utilize the grant to its fullest due to a lack of space to store or use different equipment.
“We just a need a place to be able to do this, a place where kids know where it is and how to get to it,” Silkwood said. “(We want) parents to feel safe sending their kids to it and a building that is secure when we are not there.”
The representatives from the Extension Office said they would pay rent to use the facility.
“I wrote in the grant to rent the building, so this would not be free,” Silkwood said. “We would be paying for the cost of the building which I think is a win-win because you are giving some money back into refurbishing the building and reimbursing for heating expenses in the winter.”
Additionally Silkwood and Grasham said they would be willing to move equipment or store it elsewhere in the building when there is an upcoming community event. The council and the extension representatives agreed there would need to be good communication and notices given when there are events.
“We don’t want to take from community use knowing that’s what it’s intended to be,” Grasham said. “If we have a good 24 hour notice for if you have a memorial service or something we can get technology tucked away and open up that space.”
“With something like this and we use the money to turn around and put improvements back into the building and make it more of a community center,” Mayor Tom Carver said. “I think it would be a very good investment for that building to allow the Extension Office there.”
Mayor Carver also added that the city plans to pursue another $225,000 grant in the spring to make more improvements to the Cormana Building.
The council unanimously approved the Extension Office to use the facility with the stipulation that a contract is drawn up by the city and it’s legal counsel and is reviewed and agreed upon by both the city and University of Idaho.
• • •
The city council approved phase two of sidewalk improvements in the city.
The city was approved to receive a more than $500,000 grant from LHTAC to improve another round of sidewalks in the city. The improvements is a continuation of the city’s efforts to improve and create new sidewalks through needed parts in the city. The first phase began as a Safe Routes to School project.
The grant could help to put in sidewalks over eight blocks. The city also approved to pay the $4,000 up front to get started with the grant. Ultimately the city will need to come up with $38,000 for the grant funding.
“It’s definitely a nice grant even if we have to come up with $38,000,” Mayor Carver said. “It would be an improvement for more sidewalks and more safe routes to school for the kids.”
Mayor Carver added he would like to continue after phase two into additional phases to address concerns from citizens who have come before the council asking for sidewalks in their neighborhoods.
“In reality we would like to do a phase three, because we got some ladies on Capitol Hill that would like to see some sidewalks in their area. This was put in before they came to the council,” he said. “We’ve been getting the money so there is no reason we can’t go after a phase three, phase four.”
• • •
The city council discussed parking infractions on Main Avenue.
In light of some complaints made regarding tickets being given to those parking in the diagonal parking area in front of city park, the city council discussed some solutions.
One solution brought up by councilman Steve Dorendorf was to have a parallel parking space designated in front of the pool across from NAPA Auto Parts.
Additionally the council discussed possibly seasonal changes to parking in that area which could make it easier for those who are staying at the Pines Motel to park large trucks during certain parts of the year or day.
The council also discussed parking ticket fees, saying the $100 fine may be too high. The council plans to look into the matter.
The council decided to table the decision in order to discuss the development of a city parking policy to help adjust parking fine fees and policy for parking in front of the city park.
• • •
A discussion item on Monday’s agenda had the council weigh the possibility of having a short term lodging tax in the city.
The lodging tax would only affect visitors visiting St. Maries and staying at one of the inns, Air BNBs or hotels in town. A lodging tax would add an additional cost to lodging in city limits that would go to the city.
In order to make that a reality, the lodging tax plan would have to make it onto the ballot for the next election. A tax plan like the lodging tax would have to receive a 60 percent voter approval.
Additionally the city would have to designate where the funding would go as it could not go into the city’s general fund. Funding derived from a lodging tax would have to go to a singular project such as improving public restrooms or parks and recreation.
Mayor Carver said it would be nice to receive input from city residents on where they would like to see lodging tax money go.
It was discussed that many other cities in Idaho have implemented similar taxes on visitors.
The council decided to look into the idea further and see what kind of legal work will be involved to move forward.
