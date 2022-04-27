Six students earned straight A’s at the Heyburn Elementary following the third quarter of the 2021-22 school year.
Straight A students included Maggie Chatigny, Sam Jones, Bruin Shea, Cole Edwards, Easton Nicholson and Mason Pugh.
Students making the A-B honor roll were Kaden Fuller, Allie Sibert, Zoey David, Andy Demenko, Josie Hicks, Jaylee Main, Cooper Mueller, Letty Smith, Cayden Taylor, Bristal Thorhaug, Sam Vaughn, Keely Herzog, Hoke Hodgson, Wade Preston, Wyatt Stewart, Patrick Adams, Dylan Page, Aburee Rogers, Kasen Silva, Brennen Suchoski, Rori Tankersley, Paisley Turner, Makenzie Leigh and Dalton Dearman.
