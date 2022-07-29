Two local young adults successfully completed Heyburn State Park’s first vocational rehabilitation training program last week. Joseph Orr, of Fernwood, and Colin Kelley, of Worley, worked alongside park staff twice a week for five weeks. The goal was to give them an opportunity for on-thejob training that would give them skills to help them with future employment opportunities. The project is the first of its kind that the park has ever participated in. It began when Pam Harris of Common Sense Solutions, approached park administrators and asked if they’d be interested in partnering with her company and vocational rehabilitation to offer a job-training opportunity for local students with disabilities. Common Sense Solutions is a Community Rehabilitation Program established in 2016 to offer and provide vocational support services for individuals who want to be successful at work. CSS also provides consulting services for businesses in northern Idaho who want to learn more about hiring individuals with barriers to employment. The company contracts with Idaho Department of Labor’s Vocational Rehabilitation program to provide onthe-job support in the form of job coaches for program participants. “We thought it was a great idea,” assistant manager Courtney Davenport said. “We got together and set up a schedule and it really has been pretty simple.” Mr. Kelley and Mr. Orr were matched up with job coaches and worked alongside park staff in park maintenance. It was not the first job program that Mr. Kelley, a Lakeland High School graduate, has participated in. He’s also worked in two other placements, one at Super 1 Foods and another at North 40 in Coeur d’Alene. Mr. Kelley said this was his favorite job placement so far because he got to work outside. He said he also enjoyed scraping goose poop off the docks. His mother, Megan Kelley, said the program has been wonderful for her son. “It has given him job skills and kept him busy and is getting him ready for adulthood,” she said. “It’s such a great program. They have great coaches and it’s a great opportunity. Be open to different job placements. Sometimes you may not think it’ll be a good fit, but it might surprise you.” This was Mr. Orr’s first experience with vocational rehabilitation, but not his first employment experience. He previously worked in construction, on a tree farm and volunteered for a local animal shelter before graduating from St. Maries High School this year. Mr. Orr said that of his duties at the park, he enjoyed bagging ice and handing out parking tickets the most. While he enjoyed having work to do, his favorite experience thus far has been in construction because he got to build things. He said he plans to find another job after he takes a couple months off. The vocational rehabilitation program works with students as young as 14 years old and adults through retirement age. The agency partners with St. Maries High School to offer job readiness training and support to students with physical, mental and learning disabilities. Currently they are working with at least 15 students. Vocational rehabilitation also works with adults who have been injured and are incapable of returning to work in the field they were accustomed to. “With students it’s about exploring and learning about the world of work,” said Angee Murillo, an Area Transitions Counselor for the Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation. “Our focus with adults is on permanent employment and giving them supports to make them successful.” The two entities also partner with other local businesses to provide support. They’re currently working with Fast Eddies to provide support to a young man employed there. Ms. Murillo said they’d work with any employer who was willing. “We are always open to businesses looking to hire individuals,” she said. “Our services are meant to be individualized. We aim to serve both the business and the employee. Our goal is to find the best match for them both.” Both employers who are willing to practice interview skills with participants, and those willing to provide work experience are needed. “It’s a great way to create talent in the local workforce,” Ms. Murillo said. “Often a student in the program ends up completing the program and then is hired on by the employer. A lot of people we work with just need that foot in the door. When we can give that support it often ends up working well for both the individual and the business.” Common Sense Solutions is currently working with one student in the training program and one adult in another program in the St. Maries area. Ms. Murillo said the real benefit to participants in programs like Heyburn’s is the real-world aspect of on-thejob training. “It’s one thing to learn about work from the classroom,” she said. “It’s entirely different when they’re actually doing the work. The number one indicator for long-term employment is paid work experience in high school.” Individuals or businesses interested in working with vocational rehabilitation may contact Ms. Murillo at angee. murillo@vr.idaho.gov or call (208) 769-1441 or contact Ms. Harris of Common Sense Solutions at pamharris. vocservices@gmail.com or by phone at (208) 755-4909 for additional information.
Pair of youths complete Heyburn vocational program
- By Mary Orr The Gazette Record
-
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Man wanted by Benewah County
- Pickles removed from SM Market
- Calder man found guilty
- At the Courthouse - July 20, 2022
- Sheriff's Log - July 6, 2022
- Man killed at Ridgeview Apartments
- New faces at Fernwood Days celebration
- City voices support for veteran project
- Rudolph "Rudy" Phillip Crane
- School members at council meeting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.