Offering hope, resources and support, SPAN of Benewah County aims to bring awareness to an issue that has no doubt affected several: suicide.
SPAN stands for Suicide Prevention Awareness Network, and since 2019 a core group of eight to ten individuals have carried a torch to be proactive rather than reactive.
The 3rd Annual “Be The Light” Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk, which is hosted by SPAN, is Saturday, Sept. 10. September is also suicide prevention awareness month.
Check-in for the walk is at 8:30 a.m. at the Cormana Building in St. Maries, and the walk will start following a speaker at 10 a.m.
The walk will travel from the Cormana Building around the baseball fields to Banner Bank and then travel by Heyburn Elementary to College and then around to the Logger Memorial to follow Main Avenue back to 10th Street and then back the Cormana Building.
Registration for the walk is free, and the walk itself is free. Even if you were not able to preregister for the event, plan to participate by registering in the morning.
Kristi Scott told the St. Maries Chamber of Commerce in an interview last month the event is a chance for families, community members, friends and loved ones to come together in support of each other and others who have been affected by suicide.
“That’s the most heartwarming part for me,” she said. “To be able to share stories and support each other.”
Scott said SPAN wants to break barriers about mental health and the stigma that comes along with it by letting people know, “it’s okay to not be okay” and that you can “ask for help.”
The first year of the event saw a tremendous turnout and even though the last event was virtual it was still successful. However, organizers are excited for an in-person event again this year.
Shirts will be available for purchase for those who walk if they wish, and there will be several raffles thanks to generous donors. Beads will be handed out in different colors to individuals symbolizing a loved one lost.
Mental health providers will also be on site as well as coffee vendors, representatives from the Spokane Veterans Administration office and more. More than 12 vendors are expected to attend. SPAN of Benewah County will have a presence highlighting all the work they have done.
Ahead of the walk Sept. 10, local author Bobbie Renfro will also be discussing and signing her book “Suicide Why?” at 3 p.m. Sept. 9 at the St. Maries Public Library. Renfro is a suicide survivor.
There will be reading, general discussion and question and answer time. Books will be available for purchase and signing with all profits benefitting SPAN of Benewah County. The event is free and open to the community. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the St. Maries Public Library.
Volunteers are always needed, and if you would like to take part, be sure to reach out. For more information on the “Be The Light” event, or to get involved with the nonprofit organization, visit their Facebook page, SPAN of Benewah County, or call (208) 245-2611.
Donations to support SPAN of Benewah County can also be made at Potlatch #1 Federal Credit Union.
Also, the call or text line for those who may be struggling and need to reach out is 988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.