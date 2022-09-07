Offering hope, resources and support, SPAN of Benewah County aims to bring awareness to an issue that has no doubt affected several: suicide.

SPAN stands for Suicide Prevention Awareness Network, and since 2019 a core group of eight to ten individuals have carried a torch to be proactive rather than reactive.

