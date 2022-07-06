The local chapter of the Masons has been active in St. Maries for more than 111 years. The Shriners, a brother organization, have been active since the 1930s.
These two fraternal groups have deep roots and lots of history tied into the area.
After being chartered in 1911, the Masons built their temple in 1917 and shortly thereafter laid the cornerstones for the Benewah County Courthouse and Heyburn Elementary School.
Over the years, members have been instrumental in helping children both in their own community and nationwide.
The Masons are a worldwide fellowship that is considered to be the oldest fraternal organization in the world. Most of the country’s founding fathers and several of the presidents were Masons.
Their motto is “Making Good Men Better.”
Many of their projects are philanthropic in nature.
The local club sponsors fundraisers and donates to community projects and programs like St. Maries Little League and the afterschool program.
“Everybody has their own reason for joining,” Nick Ferris said. “In essence, they join to work together at trying to be better men, do good for our community and help children.”
John Johnson said it is a safe place for men to gather and discuss ideas and share mutual respect despite their differences.
Chuck Stalnaker said he was inspired by their honesty and code of ethics.
“I admired what they were doing and wanted to associate with them,” he said.
John Hughes said the group appealed to him because of its rich history.
“The history, tradition and especially the comradery,” he said. “When you walk into this building, we are all on a level playing field regardless of their station in life they are equal to every other man here.”
The Masonic Lodge also serves as a stepping stone to the other masonic affiliated organizations such as the Shriners, Knights Templar and the Scottish Right.
The Shriners came about when a group of Masons decided they wanted a bigger philanthropic adventure and started the Shriners hospitals. The group now supports 23 hospitals and burn centers nationwide that offer orthopedic care free-of-charge to children in need.
The local Shriners group has also been sponsoring a local child with cleft palate issues, by helping pay for the family’s travel and lodging while they visit the closest Shriner’s hospital in Spokane for appointments and surgeries.
Casey Giornesto has been a Mason for three years. He said he was inspired to join after the Shriners took care of his son 10 years ago while he was in Afghanistan during the war.
“My three-year-old son needed surgery,” he said. “My friends had heard about Shriners and they said to take him to their hospital. We did and they took care of everything. If they take care of somebody that well who isn’t one of their own, I decided I needed to be a part of that group to give back.”
The general public’s most memorable interactions with the Shriners is during parades and their circus fundraisers. The St. Maries chapter participates in the Labor Day parade every year as the “Crutch Patrol”. There are currently 45 members in the St. Maries Shrine Club.
Like many long-standing civic organizations across the country and in the area, the groups’ membership is dwindling. Masonic code does not allow for individual members to recruit, making it even more difficult for them to attract members.
More than two-thirds of the local chapter’s membership is retirement age or older. The group is missing younger men and they aren’t exactly sure why.
“For me, it’s always been a family thing,” Mr. Hughes said. “My dad and uncles were Masons and it was just natural for me to become one as well as soon as I was of age. But it seems that we are missing a generation, the millennials I think, and it’s too bad because it’s honestly a great organization.”
The way the group has been depicted in fiction literature in the last couple decades may also have something to do with it, he said.
“All the stuff you read on the internet isn’t true,” Mr. Hughes said. “We are not trying to take over the world. We can hardly decide who’s cooking dinner. And I don’t know where the treasure is. I’m proud to say I’m a Mason.”
Disinformation seems to have given masonic organizations a taboo/weird vibe, he said.
“We are not a secret organization. People know where we are, and our membership is public. We have secrets like any fraternal organization but we’re not a secret. I’ve never met a Mason that I wouldn’t be comfortable sitting down to a meal with or inviting to my home.”
Current leadership includes Worshipful Master (President) John Johnson, Senior Warden (Vice President) John Pugh, and Junior Warden Bill Eimers.
Anyone interested in membership is invited to ask a Mason or show up at the temple.
The Shriners meet at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, followed by the Mason’s meeting at 7 p.m. at the temple located between the hospital and the courthouse.
The group will also open the temple to anyone interested in seeing the lodge and/or getting more information about becoming a Mason during the Paul Bunyan Days celebration Sept. 3-5.
