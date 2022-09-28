A special fire department meeting today may get heated as volunteers are coming forward with frustrations towards the handling of department affairs.
Volunteers with the department are calling for the public to come to today’s public special meeting to show support for their fire department.
Former Station 1 Captain of the St. Maries Fire Protection District (SMFPD), Wes Rice, came forward on behalf of volunteers of the department to express their frustrations.
He said the issue has been related to the fire commissioner’s decision making in regards to hiring a new chief. Rice said the volunteers feel like they are not being heard and they feel like the public is being left out of decision making as well.
“All their decisions are being made in back rooms in executive meetings, it has to stop,” Rice said. “We are upset with the commissioners’ behavior and upset of the handling of leadership. The volunteers feel like they are not being listened to by fire commissioners.”
Recently Chief Lance Homann issued his resignation from the department leaving the district in search of an interim fire chief. Rice said he feels like the commissioners have not been open with volunteers with what they plan to do to replace Homann.
Rice said he and the volunteers feel the department already has a member who is capable of being the department’s interim chief. He said paid department Captain Marcella Reed ought to be considered for the job.
“They let me, a volunteer captain, be interim chief on many accounts. They let a lieutenant be interim chief but now they have something wrong with their paid Captain?” Rice said. “We 100 percent have faith in Captain Reed, we love her and want her to be our leader and need her to be around.”
Rice said volunteers are so upset with the current atmosphere in the district that many may walk away if nothing is changed in today’s meeting.
“If the people don’t show up and start supporting the firefighters, and the commissioners don’t start listening to the firefighters, there will be no department after Wednesday because it’s likely a lot of volunteers will quit,” Rice said.
“I’ve fought too hard for this department, I can’t let these people ruin it,” he added.
Fire commissioner chairman Helen Muffly said the commissioners are still in the early stages of selecting a chief and said they have not made a decision yet and are considering all options.
“We are not closing the door on anyone,” Muffly said.
She said the commissioners didn’t know about the need for a new chief until early August and there is now a process in place based on guidelines they’ve set to find a new chief.
“It’s part of the board’s responsibility to select a new chief and we want the best level of service for the people of St. Maries,” she said.
The special meeting is open to the public and volunteers hope the greater St. Maries community will come out to show support and hear their case.
The meeting is at 4 p.m., Wednesday September 28 (today) at the SMFPD Fire Hall.
