Citizens of Harrison are invited to participate in the community review meeting June 7.
The meeting is a follow-up to the March meetings where community members prioritized the next steps for three areas of focus for the city.
There is no requirement to have attended previous meetings.
The agenda includes a meeting of the whole group to outline resources and identify the next steps and adjust focus area team rosters. Each group will need a leader. Subsequent meetings will be held in smaller project teams.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Harrison Senior Center. Contact Amanda Reinhardt at (208) 661-4053 for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.