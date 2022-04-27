Voters will be able to cast their votes on the Plummer-Worley School District’s proposed supplemental levy during the Primary Election May 17.
Voters will decide whether or not the approximately $1.2 million dollar levy will be passed for the school district. If passed, the funds would be broken up into two rounds of $627,500 a year for the next two years.
Voters in the school district previously rejected the levy in March.
The funding will help in a variety of ways though the main focus is to maintain small class sizes, electives, arts programs and to fund the new Pathways career readiness programs.
“This will mainly affect class sizes and something we want people to understand is that we are not looking to add staff but retain the staff we have,” Superintendent Russ Mitchell said.
The funding will also affect the district’s athletics program.
“Our entire athletic operation is ran out of the levy and it pays for our coaches and transportation,” Mitchell said.
In a previous article, Mitchell encouraged voters to consider supporting the levy as it has been a few years since the district passed its last supplemental levy.
“This is less than what we ran three years ago,” he said. “The levy was delayed a year in support of our community. We have been able to take advantage of a lot of COVID funding wherever possible and last year, because of COVID, our board voted against asking for a levy.”
Mitchell said the district has remained positive after the loss in March but district officials hope the voters will understand some of the consequences the district faces if the levy does not pass.
“There are some consequences if you have to let staff go,” Mitchell said. “Once you lose people it’s hard to get them back.”
Mitchell said the district only gets three tries to pass a levy during the year according to Idaho Statute. If the May levy votes fails, the district would have to try and run the levy again in August.
“By then athletics have already begun and staffing after August is a challenge,” Mitchell said.
The supplemental levy ballot will only be available to voters who live within the Plummer-Worley School District said County Elections Clerk Lynn Ragan.
Unlike the last levy vote in March, there will be no mail-out ballots only precincts.
“All polling places will be open during this election,” Ragan said.
For more voter information call the Benewah County Auditor’s office at 208-245-3212. For more information on the Plummer-Worley School District’s proposed supplemental levy, call the district office at 208-686-1621.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.