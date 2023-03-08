The St. Maries School District will host an early childhood screening and and infant and toddler screening this Friday.
Children will be screened on their communication, motor and cognitive skills, social and emotional skills, self-help, hearing and vision.
The Idaho Infant Toddler Program will provide screenings for children ages zero to three. The St. Maries School District will provide screening for children three to five.
Parents or guardians will need to bring their child’s birth certificate to the screening.
For more information or to RSVP, call Heyburn Elementary at 208-245-2025.
