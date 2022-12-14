Organizers of the annual Elks’ Christmas Basket project are expecting a larger number of families requesting assistance this year than in previous year.
“We are definitely on the path of going over this year, for sure, everyone needs a little bit of extra help right now, with food being so expensive and whatnot,” Sara Darden said.
One-hundred-and-fifty applications have already been submitted as of Friday, Dec. 9. Organizers have seen approximately 220 on average over the last several years. It has been as high as 310 before.
Bob Marzulli started the project in the early 90s and Adie Darden ran the program for about 12 years and then passed the baton on to her daughter (Sara) eight years ago. Stacey Bayless joined the crew a year later.
The boxes include enough food for a family’s holiday meal plus gifts. The applications ask for the number of family members, children’s ages and genders so that gifts can be provided for them as well. Food for each boxes costs an average of $80. Organizers budget approximately $20,000 total for food. That money is raised over the course of the year.
In addition to the food, the Elks collect Christmas presents for the family’s children. Tags including children’s gender and age are placed on trees and the trees are put in local stores where community members can select tags and purchase requested items.
Some of the most popularly request items are Legos, coats and boots.
“We will not be short on any teenager stuff because Ananda (Grieser) does amazing on that,” Darden said. “She’s done it for a long time. She has a bunch of people and they all get together and put together a bunch of teenage boy and girl presents. Last year they donated 30 of each. It was amazing. Teenagers always get overlooked and that is why she started doing it because we were always asking for teenage boy stuff.”
Any gifts being donated should be new and unwrapped.
Several community groups and individuals band together with the Elks to add to the project’s success.
St. Joe Snow Riders donated coats and boots last year and plan to donate $1,500 this year toward purchasing coats and boots to put in the boxes along with the toys that will be gifted to each family.
“That’s a huge need,” Darden said. “We go through all of it.”
“Peet Dryer donates all of our boxes, which is really nice because everything’s expensive so any cost we don’t have to incur is helpful,” Bayless said.
Organizers are expecting youth groups to help sort presents tomorrow (Thursday) and local high schoolers to help unload all the food and set up boxes Friday.
Saturday (Dec. 17) a crew of volunteers will put the boxes together, which will then be delivered to each household Monday (Dec. 19).
“Saturday we will need all hands on deck,” Bayless said. “Anybody who wants to volunteer we love to get done early. We start at 9 a.m. The last couple years we have had so much help that we’ve been done by noon or 1 p.m. After Saturday, whatever we are short on we have a group of Elks ladies that go and buy gifts for whatever age group we are short on and whatnot.”
Call the Elks Lodge at (208) 245-1418 after 11 a.m. for additional information.
