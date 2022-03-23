Spring League is set to begin April 6 at the St. Maries Gun Club at 5 p.m.
The club will host its fun shoot Sunday, opening at 11 a.m.
The Camas Prairie League winners were decided following the final week of action at the St. Maries Gun Club March 20.
Dustin Brandvold took the top spot in singles, B.J. Derr was handicap winner and the doubles category went to Tony Brede.
Donna Bailey was the top ladies shooter, Chase Braz won the junior division and junior handicap went to Ronnie Nelson.
