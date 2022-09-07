The Plummer-Worley School District moved forward after last week’s levy election ended a success.
The school district had its levy for $1.6 million pass with a majority vote of around 58 percent. This was the third and final attempt to pass the levy which would affect athletics, maintenance projects and teacher retention.
Superintendent Russ Mitchell said the hardest part will be moving forward with the funding right as the school year begins.
He said the district discussed the matter at its board meeting following the August 30 election. The district seeks to fill staffing positions immediately.
“We had to take action and modify our budget to fit the levy funding and purpose and timeline for each element of the levy,” Mitchell said. “One of the most difficult challenges we face is the teacher shortage.”
He said along with struggling to find new hires, another struggle the district faces is incorporating new teachers in the middle of the school year.
Prior to the levy passing, the district had started to look into combining classes at the elementary level to deal with the lack of certified employees to fill positions.
“There could be some team teaching opportunities,” Mitchell said. “We were discussing how once they are brought in how do we incorporate the teachers? It’s difficult when we get our hires and students are starting to get settled in and we have to try and split everyone up.”
Mitchell said the board made an immediate change to its budgeting for athletics at the meeting, confirming seasons for middle school students and JV athletes.
“We were already committed to doing varsity sports no matter what,” Mitchell said. “This allows us to continue our JV program and the middle school was waiting to see if it would have sports. Sports are really important to our students and our participation in athletics is high.”
Some items that will have to wait immediate attention will be some of the maintenance projects in the district such as the replacement of doors, a server and many single pane windows throughout district buildings.
Mitchell said the district does not want to start some of the projects in the winter.
“That was one thing with trying to get the levy passed sooner was we wanted to try to get some of these things done over the summer but we’ll just have to work with it,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said he and the district are grateful to those who came out to vote during the election and showed their support.
“I think we had a greater percentage of parents voting this time,” he said. “The Coeur d’Alene Tribe voiced their support too which was crucial.”
Overall, according to the unofficial results released last week, 480 voted in favor of the levy while 338 voted against the levy.
Mitchell said the district struggled mainly in the Emida Precinct.
For more information on Plummer-Worley School District programs, call 208-686-1621.
