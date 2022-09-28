The St. Maries School District was able to utilize federal Covid funding to benefit students and buildings in the district.
District superintendent Alica Holthaus recently announced the district was able to use just over $1.2 million in Covid funding to replace the heating and air conditioning system at the high school.
The large sum of Covid funding follows additional funding received by the district to help with other areas such as learning loss and hiring more teachers.
“Covid was a cloud and you try to find that silver lining in the cloud,” Holthaus said. “The silver lining was some federal funds that came to the states and which then the states gave to the school districts.”
Holthaus said when they received funding they had to spend it under a 14 point criteria and fixing the heating system at the high school fell under that criteria.
She said they had to make the difficult decision to choose between fixing the heating and air conditioning system at either the high school or the UpRiver Elementary school.
Both units were originally installed at about the same time and were approaching the end of their life cycles.
“Ultimately it comes down to numbers and the board felt we could keep the smaller system running,” Holthaus said. “It was a tough decision made by the board of trustees.”
Additionally the board was able to use funding to hire teachers at the high school and middle school and incorporate more specialized classes to help combat learning loss due to the pandemic.
The district was also able to purchase additional security equipment for district buildings.
She praised the district’s board for being responsible with the funds provided by the state.
“One of the things I respect the most about the board and our business manager Danette (Cordell), is we are all pretty conservative,” Holthaus said. “We didn’t use this money for bells and whistles like some districts did.”
She said receiving the money for the aforementioned items made it to where the district would not need to use levy funds on those issues.
“We are using this money as responsibly as we can to take away a future sting from taxpayers,” she said. “We didn’t waste it. We manipulated every bit of those funds to get as much as we could out of them.”
