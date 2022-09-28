The garnet mine is not for sale, however the 1.38 acres, buildings and some equipment that sits on the property are listed with an area realtor.
Manager Ed Kok said the business itself is not up for sale and still in operation. He said he is looking for ways to do business more efficiently.
“We are just getting rid of assets that we aren’t needing anymore,” he said. “I might be in a position to sell and lease it back. That’s what I’d like to do.”
The listing includes all the buildings and equipment that sits on the 1.38 acre lot. The buildings include several landings and loading docks, a 2,200 square-foot main office building and multiple other offices, a conference room and storage. Buildings also include a 7,000 square-foot metal heavy equipment shop, the 7,500 square-foot mill building, paint shop, concrete bunker for fuel storage and an older two bedroom, one bathroom home. The property is listed for just less than $1.7 million.
“The shop, office and mill are for sale,” Kok said. “We are still operating out of those buildings. I would be interested in a lease option but don’t know. That will depend on the negotiation between me and the buyer.”
The mine also has some additional vacant land parcels for sale. Those include 1.32, 1.5 and 4.87 acre pieces adjacent to the mill site just south of Fernwood. Those parcels are currently listed from $68,000 to $121,000.
The mine owns some other property that it would like to offload that is subject to a conservation easement. The easement limits the usage of the land.
“We don’t know what we are going to do with that,” Kok said. “We mined it and put it back to its original state after that. I feel like somebody should be able to do something with it but I haven’t spent enough time researching it to know what just yet.”
The property is listed with Kirstin Darry with Northwest Land and Lifestyle Properties. Kok said if anyone is interested they can contact the realtor.
