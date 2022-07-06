Concertgoers can look forward to some good old-fashioned cowboy music this Friday.
The next performers to take the stage for the Summer Sunset Concert Series will be Spokane’s T-Scott and the Shut Up and Play Boys.
The group plans to bring a set packed with classic songs in the styling of western swing, honky tonk and cowboy music.
The group has previously been featured on KSPS Public Access TV and have played sets at past Paul Bunyan Days.
T-Scott and the Shut Up and Play Boys will take the stage at 6 p.m., Friday, July 8, at the city park amphitheater.
Again, concertgoers can look forward to more than just music as various vendors will be at the event. Those who attend are also able to bring their own beverage and a lawn chair to the festivities.
