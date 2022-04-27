Though the turnout was smaller than prior years, the Calder Parent Club was still able to raise funds to support students and staff. The event was Saturday, April 23.
“We still raised funds to support students and staff at the school and to pay for our annual Triple Play adventure and pizza party,” Club President Katie Priddy said.
Priddy said she appreciated those who attended and those who helped organize the event.
“I’d like to thank the community for its continued support for our school, all the volunteers that made it possible to pull it together on such a tight schedule, everyone who donated time, ingredients and delicious desserts, local artists who donated paintings, the students who worked hard serving and cleaning up, and the Avery School District for the use of the gym,” Priddy said.
