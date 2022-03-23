Five-year-old, Harper Beare has plenty of reasons to dance like a ballerina. She has beaten cancer recently and she was given her wish of becoming a ballerina like her favorite character, Fancy Nancy, by the Make-a-Wish program with eight ballerina dancing lessons. She celebrated remission with a Fancy Nancy Tea Party on March 16. She will be ringing the bell at the cancer center soon, symbolizing her victory over her fight with cancer.
There were a lot of people that helped Harper fulfill her dreams of becoming a ballerina and having a Fancy Nancy Tea Party. The Coeur d’Alene High School National Honor Society (NHS) and Student Council partnered with Make-a-Wish to raise money for Harper’s wish. The students sold 300 pink T-shirts with “Be Strong Today”. They also held a Wish Week at the school with a fundraiser each day including Mod Pizza donating 10 percent of their sales. Their goal was $2,000. It was over $4,000 by the time of the party and money was still coming in.
“I was really excited when Make-A-Wish told me about Harper and her wish to become a Fancy Nancy ballerina” said Paige Babbitt, NHS member. “It sounded like a really fun project for the NHS Community Service project.”
Paige Babbit has helped Make-A-Wish raise money for two other children with her sister, Logan Babbit in 2018 and 2019. This year she was glad to have more help with the project from the NHS.
“The students have given it their all to this project.” Said Brianna White, NHS Advisor. “They sold out of the t-shirts very quickly and the whole school is wanting to help Harper.”
The students lined the street by the school in their pink t-shirts and the SRO officer put on his police lights the day of the tea party. They cheered as Harper and her family drove by in a very long limousine on March 16.
Hagadone Marine donated the cruise boat where the tea party was held. It took Harper and her family, and friends for an hour and half ride around the lake. There was plenty of food on the boat. A Fancy Nancy cake and butterfly cookies were made by the bakery at the Coeur d’Alene Resort and butterfly sandwiches and deli trays were made by a local friend, Bonnie Williams. The family didn’t know they would be delivered to the party in a limousine or that the party would be on the cruise boat, it was a complete surprise to them.
“I knew about the boat but the limo was a big surprise. I had never been in a limo and I was so excited to be a part of this adventure with my daughter, after going through all the tough times together.” explained Sydney Reep, Harper’s mother. “Harper and the rest of the family didn’t know it was going to be on the boat and they were all pleasantly surprised!”
Harper entered the boat and immediately found a chair at the table filled with delicious treats. She took one of everything and smiled as she carefully cut her butterfly shaped peanut butter sandwich in half with her plastic knife.
Harper played tag with her cousins on the deck during the party and it is hard to realize that she hasn’t been able to play like a normal child until just about a year ago. Her life has been made up of needles, tubes, and hospital beds since she was diagnosed with cancer at ten months old. She learned, way too early, that life is a gift that isn’t to be taken for granted. She would make friends at the hospital with other children going through cancer, just like her. She would play with them one day only to be told that they went to heaven the next.
“I wasn’t ready to go to heaven yet, so I fought really hard so I could be here with my mom.” Harper told her mom.
The journey with Harper has shown her mom that God is there for them. She began this journey with little faith but it has grown as she goes through it and she sees her daughter’s faith grow as well.
“Harper told me that Jesus loves her and that he spends time in heaven.” Reep said. “I asked her how she knew about Jesus and she said that she just knows.”
Harper’s journey has been long and hard. She was diagnosed with High Risk Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at ten months and was given 30 percent chance of surviving. She had to leave her grandparents and other family in Medimont and stay in the hospital in Spokane from Aug. 2017 to April 2018 only to move farther away to a Seattle hospital from May 2018 to Nov. 2018. Her parents were in a family room next to hers that was used for high risk patients in the beginning. They were given a room in the Ronald McDonald house later, but Sydney slept in a chair next to Harper most of the time. Her oncologist said her cancer was very aggressive and he had a hard time getting it under control. They said that she was a medical mystery. She tried three different clinical trials. She had eight weeks of traditional Chemo Therapy, then CAR-T cell therapy, where she had her T cells taken out and modified and put back in and then a cord blood transplant which made her very, very sick and caused her to be tube fed for over a year. It wasn’t until she got off steroids last spring and she started to end her immune suppression that she began to be able to walk and eat normally. She still has chronic kidney disease. Seattle will follow her for 15 years but will let her ring the bell since she is finished with immune suppression.
“She is truly a miracle. She smiled through everything. She blew kisses to the nurses that gave her shots and she supported me as much as I supported her through her treatment. Her smiles inspired my creativity and gave me hope that she would be ok.” Reep said. “My community in the Harrison area supported us from the beginning. They spread the word about Harper to everyone and we had support all across the U.S.! The first benefit they gave us supported us for a very long time and I don’t know what we would have done without it.”
Harper was given a gift from Make-A-Wish for eight more weeks of ballet lessons. She also received gifts from family and friends. There were items of clothing with her favorite Fancy Nancy character on them, a music box with a ballerina, tea sets and coloring items. She immediately put on one of the new pink Fancy Nancy sweatshirts and ran upstairs to the top deck of the boat to play tag with her cousins, just like a normal, healthy little girl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.