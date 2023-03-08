Five St. Maries High School students qualified for the National BPA conference in Anaheim, CA following the state conference in late February.
Students earning spots at the national conference include Kylie Boutillier, Advanced Office Procedures 1st place; Kamryn Morris, Advanced Word Processing 1st place; Sarah Spence, ICD 10-Medical Coding 1st place; Brennan Green, Presentation Management Individual 3rd place; and Brennan Green, Sarah Spence and Ethan Kolar, Presentation Management Team 2nd place.
