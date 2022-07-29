A Harrison resident responded to Mayor Wanda Irish's comments from the most recent Harrison City Council Meeting. Irish reported that a resident moved city barriers, blocking access to the gymnasium. The resident in question, Mike Reinhardt responded to the mayor's comments and feels the city moved materials onto his property first, and he was simply moving them back. "The city had pushed it onto my property the prior week before. I had requested them to move it back onto their property. They did not do it within a week's time, so I did push the logs back to where they were for the last seven years," Reinhardt said. The dispute comes down to the property line. The city reviewed an old survey report investigation of the issue and determined they are correct about the survey line. Reinhardt claims that the survey lines are clearly marked and show he is correct about the property line. "I actually took them up to where the pins were so they could physically see the survey pins that are in place," said Reinhardt. "I didn't move it, I put it back where it was. I don't like playing the Mayor's games." Reinhardt also denies the Mayor's claim that moving the materials blocked access to the city's building.
Reinhardt responds to Mayor's comment
- By Alex Barta The Gazette Record
- 0
(0) comments
