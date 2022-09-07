Faces new and familiar were at the top of the logging events this Paul Bunyan Days Weekend.
This year’s best all around logger award was given to local man Devin Vint, and this year’s best all around loggerette was Suzanne Sotin. For the first time ever, a Junior best overall logger was named with Scott Sotin coming out on top.
This was Vint’s first time getting the top honor at the events but it wasn’t his first time competing. He said he has been in the logging events for more than 10 years and was struck when announced that he was best all around logger.
“I was very surprised actually,” Vint said. “I do pretty good every year but when I was told I might get it this year I was pretty excited.”
“We are all very competitive but have a great time,” he added.
This was Suzanne’s eighth title and one of her only times competing, let alone receiving the best all around title, without her husband Paul Sotin alongside her.
Paul was not able to compete this year as he was called to assist on a wild fire.
The couple had won seven consecutive logger and loggerette titles together. Suzanne said despite that, she was proud to see her sons compete.
“It was pretty amazing to see them and I was really proud of my kids for carrying on this tradition,” Suzanne said.
She said she was impressed with the amount of participation this year. With the addition of the junior logger title, a lot more youth competed as well.
“I’m more proud of how much turn out we received than I am proud of my title,” she said.
This year the competition saw the participation of almost 40 men, women and youth.
“It was very nice to have so many people participate this year. (I’m) excited for next year,” Vint said.
