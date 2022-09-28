The city of St. Maries has secured $1 million in grant funding to replace lead pipes.
Mayor Tom Carver shared the news with the St. Maries City Council Monday night, Sept. 26, at the regular meeting.
Originally, the city had received $500,000 for the purpose of replacing lead pipes within the city. However, DEQ amended the award and turned the amount into $1 million after the city went after a second $500,000 grant. The grant requires no match.
Carver also said the city received a check in the mail from LHTAC for $100,000 in grant money for matching funds for Railroad Avenue. The city applied for the award in 2018.
He added he has also been working with Jaidyn Kinzer, city clerk, on a grant application for money from DEQ to improve security measures for the city’s water system. He said they are waiting to hear.
Carver also took the opportunity to give credit to HMH Engineering for the work they have done on behalf of the city.
Carver recounted the city received two USDA Commerce grants at $500,000 apiece; a Corp. of Engineers grant for $500,000; $250,000 grant for sidewalks; $30,000 for signs; $30,000 for a facility plan; and $400,000 recently to help with overrun on water and sewer projects.
“If you look at how much they are really pulling in for us it’s really great,” Carver said.
• • •
The Oct. 10 council meeting was tentatively rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 as Oct. 10 is a holiday.
• • •
Carver said he has been talking with Idaho Transportation Department and the city may be able to keep the four-way stop at 10th and Main Avenue. He added the city is also working with ITD to change the speed limit at Cabin City to the school from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.
• • •
During public comment, Maureen Hodgson gave kudos to POE and DG&S for the “fabulous job” they did on paving.
• • •
A special exemption permit was granted to Cedarwood Market for their fall festival Oct. 8. The permit will allow for alcohol to be served at the event.
• • •
The council approved allowing the Elks Lodge to close a portion of Main Avenue from 6th to 9th Street, from 4 to 7 p.m., for a Halloween trunk-or-treat event Oct. 31. Ray Wilson, exalted ruler of the local lodge, said they are hoping to get the high school involved, vendors, St. Maries Chamber of Commerce and more. He added St. Maries Fire and Benewah County Ambulance will participate as well.
• • •
Council approved transferring the title of an ambulance purchased with the grant from the city to the county. Carver said this is the newest ambulance that was purchased with grant funds. He said the titles of the other ambulances are still in the city’s name and the city was still paying insurance, but things were in process to get all of that changed over.
• • •
Council approved the following board members for the St. Maries Public Library: Jackie Johnson, president; Kay Miller, vice president; Kelsea Cloud, secretary; Vicky Patrick, treasurer; and Beverly McCuaig, board member.
Maryann Bailey, who served 20 years on the board, is stepping down. The council thanked her for her years of service and the job she did.
• • •
Council approved paying $750 annual fee for the Idaho Police Policy Manuel (IPPM). Chief Scott Castles shared with the council a third officer would be joining his department in October.
• • •
A change order for HMH Engineering in the amount of $3,432.48 was approved. Also, pay requests for DG&S were approved as follows: sewer, $52,309.89; water, $91,930.20; roads, $101,252.48; and sidewalks, $65,113.56.
• • •
No written comments or verbal comments were received during a public hearing for a proposal to increase fees for Woodlawn Cemetery. The public hearing was required as fees were increased by more than five percent in some instances. A complete fee schedule for the cemetery can be obtained at St. Maries City Hall during normal business hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.