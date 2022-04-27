Jim Shubert has volunteered and helped with multiple organizations throughout the community for decades and he hasn’t forgotten why he does it.
He loves his community.
Shubert was selected by his community for showing support over the years to be honored as this year’s Person of Year at the Chamber of Commerce Spring Fling.
Shubert has been a volunteer and leader in the St.Maries community since 1975 after he served in the U.S. Navy as a ship-board firefighter.
Upon moving to the area, he joined the St. Maries Fire Department, working a more than 27 year career helping those in need. He was the assistant fire chief for 20 of those years.
Those around the community may also recognize Shubert from helping out at the Humane Society where he has been involved for more than 10 years, helping to organize fundraisers and more.
Shubert has spent more than 25 years with the American Legion with, 10 of those as the commander for Post 25. He said one of his favorite moments working with the Legion was the time he got to help design the Veterans Memorial.
He said he was not expecting the honor, though he said he suspects he was voted as Person of the Year due to his community involvement.
“(Chamber President) Craig Wicks gave me a call and I was kind of shocked, and happy all at the same time,” Shubert said.
He said it’s been an honor to live among the residents of St. Maries and though he grew up in Pinehurst, he hasn’t seen a community as close knit as the one here.
Shubert said this community has come together multiple times during the good and the bad.
“Regarding how close this community is, I’d go back to the flood of 1996. When we had the flood, it was a community commitment,” Shubert said. “St. Maries is a dynamic little community, when the chips are down the community pulls together.”
The Chamber of Commerce’s Spring Fling is slated for 5 p.m., April 29, at the Elks Lodge. There will be dinner, awards and an auction.
Tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased at Blue Goose Sporting Goods and Shift and Grind Coffee.
