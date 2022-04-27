An event to benefit Plummer-Worley School District’s music and arts students will be this Thursday.
The Lakeside Music and Arts Fest is slated to have a silent auction, an art sale, make and take art, a barbecue, cake walk and more.
The festival is also set to feature musical performances from Lakeside students and local musicians.
The school district announced that artists The Rosecreek Singers, Dr. Jacqueline Wilson and Renei Yarrow and Davis Hill will perform at the festival.
The event will help raise funds to purchase two pottery wheels at Lakeside High School, refurbish and repair musical instruments and support performing arts residencies in the 2022-2023 school year.
Organizers hope to raise $5,000 at the event to meet the needs of students.
The Lakeside Music and Arts Fest will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 28, at the Lakeside Elementary School.
For more information, contact the district office at 208-686-1621. To help sponsor the event, contact Shaina Nomee by emailing sailorgirl1985@gmail.com.
