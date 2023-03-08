Work on the Slaughterhouse Bridge east of St. Maries continues as crews work towards hitting their May completion deadline.
Construction on the project officially started in December and County Commissioner Phil Lampert said progress has been going well so far.
The county decided the former bridge was beyond repair and opted to put in a new bridge with a 31 foot culvert. Lampert reported that at one point, the bridge was so bad the county had to use steel plates to cover holes forming on it.
Lampert said the process to get to the construction portion of the project took some time as they had to apply for grant funding, work with LHTAC and other agencies like the Corp of Engineers.
The county originally planned to replace the bridge with three 12 foot culverts but opted for the 31 foot culvert instead.
“It should provide better passage for fish and debris,” Lampert said.
He said that after working on the project for multiple years, he hopes to see it finally wrap up around the middle of spring.
“It seems like things are coming right along,” Lampert said. “As far as I know we are still on schedule to be completed by May 1 or so.”
The county has been working with HMH to engineer the project.
Most recently at a February County Commissioner meeting, the engineering crew said contractors were working on driving pilings for the structure and anticipated being on schedule with the project.
Selland Construction and St. Maries Concrete have been some of the contractors working on the project.
The bridge is located just outside of St. Joe City off of the St. Joe River Road, approximately 14 miles east of St. Maries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.