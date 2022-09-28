A local business will celebrate a half century milestone next month.
Eimers Insurance will officially hit 50 years in business October 4. The local insurance agency opened its doors in 1972.
Owners Bill and Karen Eimers came to the area after Bill returned home from serving in the Vietnam War. He said his relatives in his hometown of Grangeville also owned an insurance agency and gave him the scoop on how to get started.
He said he sought out openings in north Idaho and eastern Washington and that brought him and his wife to settle in St. Maries.
“I guess after 50 years here you can say I’m no longer a newcomer in St. Maries,” Bill said.
He said there has been plenty of changes with the company over the years of being in business, including the switch from solely representing Farmers Insurance to becoming an independent outfit that offered insurance from multiple agencies.
Bill said they sold the agency back to Farmers in 2001.
“We found it much more to our liking to represent multiple companies and be independent,” Bill said. “You can do better for the customer too when you have more choices.”
Bill said the company has been through many more changes and evolution through its five decade run including the slow change from paper filing to more advance computer technology. The agency also used to do bail bonds until Bill retired from that service two years ago.
He said he and his family have enjoyed the friendly attitudes from the people of the greater St. Maries area.
“The St. Maries area community have treated me and my family really well and that is what has kept us going on the right track,” Bill said. “I’m looking forward to another 50 years.”
