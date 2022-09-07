The Benewah Community Hospital’s efforts to provide educational opportunities to staff just received a boost thanks to the Rotary Club.

Benewah Community Hospital was given $4,000 in funds to support its nurse scholarship program that gives employees the opportunity to become certified nurses while still being employed at the facility.

