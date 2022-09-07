The Benewah Community Hospital’s efforts to provide educational opportunities to staff just received a boost thanks to the Rotary Club.
Benewah Community Hospital was given $4,000 in funds to support its nurse scholarship program that gives employees the opportunity to become certified nurses while still being employed at the facility.
Mike LaPlante, the Rotary’s Community Service Project Committee Chairman, said the St. Maries Rotary pursued the grant through the Rotary Foundation’s District Grant Program.
“The different Rotarys will give proposals on items and the committee will decide if it’s a worthy cause,” LaPlante said. “We felt strongly as a local club that this program was a worthy cause as the hospital is in need of nurses.”
LaPlante said the club asked for $2,000 in funding and matched that number, totaling at $4,000 towards the nursing scholarship program.
“This can pay for a whole year’s tuition for one student or one semester for two students,” he said. “We all feel as a club that it’s important that our community supports its hospital.”
“The hospital greatly appreciates the Rotary Club’s effort and support,” BCH Executive Assistant Becca Plante said.
The hospital started its nursing scholarship program this year and have already put two employees through their first semester of schooling. The scholarship program was started in an effort to combat workforce shortages.
Over the summer, the hospital was able to get a third candidate enrolled in the nursing program at North Idaho College as well.
Employees who participate in the program get hands-on experience at the hospital while completing their education.
Plante said the employees in the program receive a stipend and work one shift a week while going to school. During the school off season, employees move up to three shifts.
“We hope to continue to offer this scholarship with the goal to adequately staff the hospital and help further education,” Plante said.
For more information on career opportunities or scholarship opportunities call 208-245-5551 or visit bchmed.org.
