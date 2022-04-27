Benewah County will pay bills from HMH dated from 2020 for work the engineering firm did on the county’s sewer system lift stations.
However, Commissioner Phil Lampert said the two bills for $675 and $351 should have been paid by the city of St. Maries because at the time the city was collecting funds on the county’s behalf from county users for such expenses.
Jim Roletto, of HMH Engineering, said his firm originally billed the city for the work, and the city rejected the bills.
“We didn’t know where to put them and they’ve been bouncing around,” Roletto said. “You guys can figure it out. We didn’t charge a bunch for the work.”
Lampert said the city still has money in an account that needs to come to the county.
“How about we get that squared away and then we pay you,” Lampert said.
Commissioner Bob Short and Lampert passed a motion to pay the bill. Commissioner Mark Reynolds was absent at Monday’s meeting, April 25.
In another matter related to the city, Lampert said the county needs to send a letter to the city formally requesting payment for commercial dumpster bins.
During disputes about solid waste bills for the past two quarters, it came to the attention of the county the city discontinued paying the 15 percent fee for commercial collections outlined in the 1975 resolution several years ago.
Lampert did not say what is owed during the meeting Monday, but said it was only fair businesses pay the minimum amount required for solid waste. Lampert said with more than 60 businesses in the city, and other entities such as county and state government, schools, hospital, post office and more there is a tremendous amount of solid waste generated.
“Seems to me residents have been paying but businesses aren’t,” Short said.
Lampert agreed, and said the money the city collects for solid waste should be funneled either to the company collecting solid waste on the city’s behalf or to the county for the cost of processing and shipping it to Missoula.
Lampert said for the city to be “keeping money in any funds” would be “unjustified.”
Roletto, who is conducting a solid waste study for the county and evaluating rates, said he expected to bring his report to the commissioners at their next meeting on May 9.
The county received $49,749 for scrap metal they turned in, which was collected at the transfer station. Commissioners briefly discussed a scale, which would make what they charge fairer for everybody.
Roletto will also outline a procedure for the county when sewer connections are requested. County clerk DeeDee Bramblett said the county has applications pending and there were several questions as to who is responsible for what. Dunahm said the individual connecting is typically responsible for all costs. Roletto said he would get back to the county with answers and an outlined procedure shortly.
• • •
Commissioners received an application for the Benewah County Hospital Board from Suzy Epler. Lampert said nominations will be reviewed in June.
• • •
Roletto told the commissioners the county could expect around $720,000 to come to them from the state of Idaho due to a surplus.
• • •
A bill for $726.34 was approved in connection with Goosehaven, which is serving as the detour while work is underway along State 3, north of St. Maries.
The detour went into place Monday, April 25. Roletto said the state is utilizing a pilot car to neck traffic down to one lane along the roadway during the day, but after 6 p.m. or so Goosehaven would be open to two-way traffic again.
Lampert said there would likely be some adjustments once the project managers saw how things went during the first couple of days.
Sheriff Tony Eells said his office received a number of complaints over the weekend about oil that was put down along Goosehaven being brought onto the pavement of State 3 near Mission Point. He said a motorcycle crash also occurred in the area. After the accident the oil on the pavement was referenced as a possible cause, however, Eells said there were hundreds of motorcycles that went through and only one crashed.
“I basically told ITD to fix it,” Eells said.
Maureen Hodgson said more advanced signage was needed to signal motorists about the detour along Goosehaven.
Roletto said it was going to be a tough summer due to multiple construction projects in the county and the city. However, when it was all finished it would be nice. The work along State 3 north of St. Maries, which is widening a portion of the roadway, is expected to last four months.
• • •
The county signed the final contract with Idaho Rural Water Association. The county is contracting with the entity to provide service for the county’s sewer system.
• • •
The county approved upping the insurance policy for the St. Maries Golf Course to $1 million following a request from the city the coverage be higher. The motion was pending the provision would not cause financial hardship for the contractor who runs the golf course as premiums would be higher.
County attorney Mariah Dunham said the county’s insurance provider, ICREMP, does not require a minimum amount and the request from the city was “not out of line.”
Lampert said many policies are $1 million.
Short and Lampert also approved a quote for approximately $6,000 to have the building which house the golf course and the restaurant repainted.
• • •
The date of Panhandle Health District’s budget hearing is May 26. Lampert said one of the three commissioners needed to plan to attend.
• • •
The commissioners approved the Benewah Soil and Water Conversation District’s request for annual funding in the amount of $4,000.
• • •
Commissioners approved a funding request from Eells totaling approximately $2,400 for upgrades to the RFID units, which helps with inmate logging, inmate moving tracking and security check logging. Eells requested the item be paid for with ARPA funds as the update would qualify. He said then it would not have to come out of the regular budget for the sheriff’s office.
• • •
Judi Dundas and Nancy Turner, of the Benewah County Board of Community Guardians, gave an annual report to the commissioners.
Dundas said the group was down to four volunteers. She recommended the commissioners approve appointing Brandi Scheffelmaier to the board, which they did.
“I met with her and she has a heart for this and she’s younger than us,” Dundas said. “I am very excited to have her.”
Dundas said the board currently has one ward, but expects to add a second soon. The board provides guardian and conservatorship services to individuals who do not otherwise have any family.
More volunteers are always needed, Dundas said, and noted it is nice to have two people to one ward.
• • •
Commissioners agreed to extend the memorandum of understanding with LEAP Housing. Alex Barta, of Timber Plus, said the potential for building housing at the county owned property along 1st Street has a “real shot” of happening. LEAP Housing will be looking to secure funding soon. The county is still waiting for the geotech report to make sure the site is buildable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.