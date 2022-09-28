A proposed property for the new site of the Fernwood Library was met with opposition at the Benewah County Commissioners meeting Monday, Sept. 26.
The question before the commissioners was whether or not they would relinquish and release a medical lien against the property, totaling approximately $15,000, as well as back taxes owing in the amount of approximately $2,000.
Also, on the agenda was to review letters from property owners opposing the suggested location of the new Fernwood Library at 7N Spring Street.
County Treasurer Sara Sexton said if back taxes are waived then that money is taken away from the taxing districts, which are entitled to the funds earmarked for them. In regards to the medical lien, she said the commissioners are put in a “hard position.”
“There is still an asset there, property that’s there…if you do relinquish this then what are you going to do for all the other medical liens?” Sexton said.
Commissioner Bob Short asked if there were quite a few properties with medical liens to which Sexton said “yes.”
Myrtle Mellen, of the Fernwood Library, said the site is the only property available for building a new library on. She said the piece of property is being donated by the family and there is not money to buy a parcel. She said the library needs updated, and the current location does not offer a large enough area to put the new building.
Relinquishing the medical lien, Mellen said, and waiving the back taxes was “a small amount for the county to put in toward the library.”
“We want to do things right and make sure we aren’t setting some precedent,” Commissioner Phil Lampert said.
Cheryl Rosetto questioned if they could even build on the site, noting a drain. Mellen said they know what they must do to address drainage issues.
Mellen mentioned the proposed location would allow students to access the library during school hours. She said students are not allowed to cross the highway during school hours because of rules. She said if students visit the library during school hours they must be bussed over.
Rosetto said she walked to the library all the time when she was growing up.
David Johansson said he had no animosity toward the library department. He said it seemed to him the property should be put up for auction so the county could get the best price out of it.
“One person doesn’t like the library where it is now,” Johansson said, adding, “ten people won’t like the library if it moves. There is a lot of opposition to this in our neighborhood for various reasons.”
Rosetto mentioned traffic being an issue should a library be put in. Traffic, parking, drainage, noise, and the lack of sidewalks were other reasons mentioned in the letters submitted to commissioners.
“All around it’s a yucky idea,” Rosetto said.
Mellen said the library is swapping the current parcel where the library sits for an adjacent parcel near the proposed site to allow for parking.
Short agreed there was a traffic problem on the street where the library is being proposed to be built.
Lampert said the commissioners would take time to do more research into the implications of relinquishing the lien as well as reviewing the letters received from those opposed. A site visit was also proposed.
“It’s not that we don’t want the library,” Johansson said. “We don’t want it moved.”
“We will take everything under advisement, and discuss it, do some more research and an on-site visit and get you some final answers,” Lampert said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.