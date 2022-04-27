Property owners who seek to build docks on the Coeur d’Alene Reservation will need to wait as the Tribe oversees the impact of growth in the region.
The Coeur d’Alene Tribe began a moratorium on new dock construction earlier this year.
According to the Tribe’s website, the moratorium will be in effect for an indeterminate amount of time as the Tribe monitors the impact of area growth and refines a path forward to manage encroachments on tribal waters.
The Tribe adopted encroachment standards in 2005 as well as formed a Lake Board to oversee water quality of tribal-owned waters.
“It’s been 17 years since those standards were developed and with the increase in growth in the area the Tribe thought it was time to pump the breaks,” Tribal Legislative Director Tyrel Stevenson said.
With the growth in the area, the Tribe has become concerned with navigational safety due to dock density on Coeur d’Alene Lake as well as water quality and shoreline erosion.
“The purpose of the moratorium is to evaluate those impacts,” Stevenson said. “The last thing the Tribe wants to do is impact this precious resource and do things we can’t go back from.”
Stevenson said shoreline erosion has been a major issue that has been monitored over the last several years and can be seen more so along area rivers.
“Erosion is a big problem especially along the river shorelines by Round Lake and Benewah Lake,” Stevenson said. “The shorelines are disappearing due to an increase in navigational traffic.”
He said the erosion of shoreline also contributes to the increase of phosphorous into the rivers and lake.
Stevenson said though the Tribe’s moratorium is indeterminate, it is definitely not permanent. The Tribal Council and its appointed Lake Board plan to oversee the examination of population impacts on local water resources for as long as they need.
He said the moratorium will not affect those who already own docks on tribal owned rivers and the lake.
“This doesn’t apply to existing encroachments,” Stevenson said. “People who already have docks and need upgrades and replacements are okay as long as they are in compliance.”
According to the Tribe’s website, as of 2022 it reviewed and issued permits on over 250 already existing docks seeking upgrades and reviewed over 50 new dock applications.
For more information call the Coeur d’Alene Tribal offices at 208-686-1800.
