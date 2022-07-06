Palmos Crystals and Wellness Center opened last week in St. Maries.
Robin Rice, a local dental hygienist, started selling crystals and offering aura photography out of a rented space in Suntan Etc.
She re-opened the shop one street over, in her own building, last week.
“Palmos is Greek for pulsation,” she said. “I started with doing aura photography, bought an aura camera so I can show people how beautiful their auras are. I wanted to teach people how to heal themselves.”
Ms. Rice traveled to Peru last year to train with Shaman. She is training to become a Shaman.
“They use energy medicine to remove energies off of you that are old stagnate energies,” she said. “These energies come from past lives, old memories, traumas and illnesses. I want to help people shed those and bring in the healthy energies that are vibrant and full of love.”
Ms. Rice has lived in Idaho since the early 90s. She has owned property in the St. Maries area since 2014 and came to stay in 2018.
“I came to St. Maries to heal and regroup and slow my life down after a brain surgery in 2017,” she said. “I’ve been coming up here for a long time. I finally decided it was time to be here full-time.”
The shop, located at 235 S. 5th Street, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on weekends by appointment. Hours will be shortened by a day in the winter.
Call Ms. Rice at (208) 582-4071 for additional information or to make an appointment.
