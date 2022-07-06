Multiple Benewah County cities plan to celebrate their communities this month.
The city of Tensed will celebrate its community from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9.
Tensed Day will feature 30 plus vendors, children’s events, a car show, live music and more.
There will be a gun show at the community building with a $3 attendance fee. Veterans, active military, fire and law enforcement and children 14 and younger get in for free.
For more information contact Tensed City Hall at 208-274-3239.
• • •
Plummer Days will be the following Saturday, July 16.
The event will feature a three-on-three basketball tournament, car show, dance, vendors and more.
The day also features a parade and live music provided by JamShack.
Those who want to participate in the parade or the car show can reach out to organizers on the Plummer Days Facebook page.
• • •
Fernwood plans to have its day towards the end of the month, July 30.
Fernwood Days will feature vendors, fun and games for children, a parade and more.
Those who participate in the parade will have a chance at winning a prize. A $30 gift card will be awarded to the winner of each category.
Organizers are still in search of those interested in participating in the parade or being a vendor. Those who are interested in being a vendor reach out to with_a_paddle@protonmail.com or those interested in participating in the parade can call the Fernwood Merc at 208-245-2098 and ask for Shawna.
