Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 7:52 am
Want front row seats for the upcoming jet boat race? Have a boat?
Volunteers are needed to man safety boats for the upcoming Race the Joe! Jet Boat Races.
This year’s races will be May 12 to May 14.
Shirley Ackerman said the “biggest need right now” for the race are safety boats, which are required for the race.
Safety boats provide the lifeline for racers in the event of an accident. During the race, ten safety boats are positioned along the 25-mile racecourse on the St. Joe River from the St. Maries start line to Calder.
Each boat needs to have at least two adults over the age of 18 to serve as the boat captain, communications (radios provided) and first aid. An individual may serve two roles if needed. Medical certification is not required, and basic first aid, CPR, EMT, first responder or even nurses are acceptable.
Not only do safety boat volunteers have front row seats for the race itself, but will receive a T-shirt and name badge for access to restricted areas.
Anyone interested can call Ackerman at (208) 596-1103 or email racethejoe@outlook.com.
Businesses and individuals who want to support the jet boat race by sponsoring or through a program ad, should also email racethejoe@outlook.com.
“This event is not possible without sponsors and program ads,” Ackerman said. “This is a great way to promote their business while supporting a community event.”
Also, Ackerman added that vendors are welcome for the Show and Shine on Main as well as on race days. Reach out to her for more information.
